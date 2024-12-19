Winds of change are here: Gautam Adani launches renewable energy campaign 

The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, has recently unveiled a new promotional campaign titled "Hum Karke Dikhate Hain" to highlight its efforts in the renewable energy sector. The campaign was kicked off with the release of its debut film, "Pehle Pankha Phir Bijli" (First Fan, Then Electricity).

The film portrays the heartwarming story of a young boy, Tamtu, who believes in the ability of a simple fan to bring electricity to his village. This inspiring film, created by Ogilvy India and shared by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, showcases the impact of clean energy solutions provided by Adani wind turbine generators in transforming and brightening up the entire village.

The 1 minute 30 seconds long video showcases a heartwarming scene where a young boy eagerly asks his father when the electricity will come and when the fan will start. The father responds by saying "Tamtu sir, first comes the fan... then the electricity."

The video highlights a remote village without electricity, but with the help of Adani Group, windmills are installed, bringing power and hope to the community. This initiative reflects Adani Group's promise of not just infrastructure development, but also of progress, hope, and a brighter future.

Taking to X, Gautam Adani wrote: "In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises that are not just about infrastructure but of hope, progress and a brighter tomorrow. The winds of change are here. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!"

Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!#HKKDH #PehlePankhaPhirBijli pic.twitter.com/IqM1DZ3US5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 19, 2024

The Adani Group wrote: “This film marks the beginning of a multipart series with the hashtag #HKKDH that the Group will roll out in the coming months across broadcast, digital and social media platforms, with similar narratives and highlighting the impact of its initiatives."

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is recognized as India's primary renewable energy solutions provider and a global leader in facilitating the shift towards clean energy. AGEL specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of large-scale grid-connected solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy facilities. Their renewable unit, Adani Green Energy, aims to develop 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, which includes the ambitious Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat.

Covering an area of 538 square kilometres—equal to five times the size of Paris—Khavda is poised to become one of the largest renewable energy projects globally. The park will have a total capacity of 30 GW, with the initial phase of 250 MW wind energy already operational.

Adani Group's impressive portfolio includes the completion of the 648 MW Kamuthi Solar Plant in Tamil Nadu in 2016, which was then the world’s largest single-site solar power project. These initiatives illustrate Adani Group's leadership in driving India’s clean energy objectives.