Winning Air India bid most important milestone of 2021: Tata Sons chairman's letter to employees

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has called the group winning the bid for Air India as its most significant milestone in 2021.



In a message to the employees of Tata Group at the end of "another tough year", Chandrasekaran said the group companies did well not only in terms of financial performance in 2021 but also in executing the group's transformation agenda.



"Our most important milestone this year culminated in our bid to win Air India. It is indeed a historic moment," he said.



Thanks to the group's 3S strategy, it is becoming simpler and financially stronger than it has been in a long time, he said, adding that going ahead the group's strategy has four themes -- digital, new energy, supply chain resilience, and health.



"Our companies are already adapting to these changes, and we are witnessing stronger performance. Our new pilots and businesses, from 5G to TataNeu and Tata Electronics, are poised to benefit from these four themes going forward," he wrote.



He said the Tata Group must press on with its transformation agenda, and highlighted the forecast of International Monetary Fund that the Indian economy will grow by 8.5 per cent in the next year, well above the global average of 4.9 per cent.



"As a business, we can play our part in the evolution of India, with its ambitions to become a $3 trillion economy by 2024. We must keep pushing ourselves to be simpler, more sustainable, and more technologically advanced. If we do, we can push our company, and our country, forward," he added.



Chandrasekaran, however, also cautioned about coronavirus and said businesses and society must adapt to it by preparing as best as they can for new outbreaks and variants. In view of the surge in Omicron cases, he said this isn't the time to let our guard down and asked the group employees to follow latest health protocols.



"I am optimistic about what we can do next in the years ahead. Recent success has given our Group a great platform to build on. I am excited by the heights I know we can reach, not just financially, but also in terms of the difference we can make to communities. We can set new standards in technology, sustainability, and skills development," he said.

