Wipro appoints IIT Kanpur- IIM Calcutta alum as new COO

Indian IT services giant Wipro announced on Thursday that they have appointed IIT Kanpur- IIM Calcutta alum Amit Choudhary as the company's new Chief Operating Officer and member of the Wipro Executive Board.

In a release shared by the company, Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro, said, “Amit brings an incredible mix of strategic thinking and credible execution.”

The company announced that Choudhary will be responsible for improving the organisational as well as operational efficiency and will help in driving sustainable growth.

The IIT Kanpur- IIM Calcutta alum was previously with Capgemini as COO. On his appointment at Wipro, he said, “I hope to bring new perspectives that will further strengthen the organization’s core business, while deepening the value we offer to our clients.”

Delaporte added, “With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders. Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients.”

Before Capgemini, Choudhary held various positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems, and consulted with Boards and CXOs across industries.

