Wipro Pari inks pact to acquire a majority stake in Italy-based Ferretto Automation

Wipro Enterprises' industrial automation business Wipro Pari will acquire a majority stake in Italy-based Ferretto Automation & Services for an undisclosed amount. Ferretto Automation & Services is a subsidiary of Ferretto Group based in San Polo-Reggio Emilia.

Wipro Pari, part of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire "a significant majority share capital" of Ferretto Automation & Services, according to an official statement.

"Ferretto Group continues to hold a minority participation in the project; Riccardo Ferretto will be the Chairman and Managing Director of the new company and will be responsible for the overall business activities," the statement read.

Ferretto Automation & Services manufactures a full range of intralogistics automation solutions for all storage (ASRS – Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems), handling and distribution needs, on a turnkey basis. The scope covers design, engineering manufacturing and installation of the automation solution on a turnkey basis along with a warehouse management system (WMS) software and post-commissioning service with completely inhouse manufacturing and assembly of all critical systems.

“Our Industrial Automation business has grown significantly in the last five years. We are already an acknowledged market leader in providing turnkey automation solutions for Global automotive OEMs specifically in the emerging BEV – Battery Electric Vehicles and HFCV – Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles," said Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) and Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises Ltd.

"This acquisition will help us expand our offerings beyond the in-factory automation solutions to both Industrial, CPG (Consumer Products Group), Retail and e-Commerce Warehousing, Storage and Automation solutions,” he added.

Riccardo Ferretto, Chairman and Managing Director of Ferretto Group, stated, "We have been in the forefront of Warehousing Automation technology with Multi-depth Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) with stacker cranes and shuttles. This combined with strong organization and geographical international presence of Wipro Group, represents the best opportunity for Ferretto to grow and achieve a competitive market position in the Asian and American markets."

