Wipro veteran who loves a good run: 5 things about Srini Pallia, the man replacing Wipro's Thierry Delaporte

Wipro announced on Saturday that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Thierry Delaporte, has resigned.

Srinivas Pallia (Srini Pallia), a current executive board member of the company, will take over the role effective Sunday. Wipro Limited confirmed that Pallia will also serve as the company's Managing Director.

“At their meeting held on April 6, 2024, which concluded at 7 PM, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Srinivas Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 7, 2024 for a period of five years, subject to approval shareholders and the Central of Government as may be applicable,” the company's regulatory filing read.

Who is Srini Pallia?

Srinivas Pallia holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a masters in technology from the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, according to Wipro's official website.

He also completed executive programs at Harvard Business School, including the Leading Global Businesses program, and at the McGill Executive Institute, where he underwent the Advanced Leadership Program.

The first thing that goes into Srinivas ‘srini’ Pallia’s travel bag when he goes on one of his frequent business trips is a pair of running shoes. A fitness fanatic, he always creates time in a packed schedule to go for a run, work out in the gym or a quick game of tennis. “I have got to get my daily dose of exercise and I’ve been known to go for a workout as late as 11 p.m.,” Pallia told BT in 2008

Srini Pallia joined Wipro in 1992 and has since held various leadership positions, including serving as the President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and as the Global Head of Business Application Services. The company says, “Throughout his tenure, Pallia has strengthened Wipro’s business performance, and continues to accelerate growth.”

Pallia took on the role of CEO of the Americas 1 unit at Wipro and became a member of the Wipro Executive Board in January 2021. In this position, he is responsible for overseeing various industry sectors, setting their strategic direction, and executing growth plans. The Americas 1 company unit includes sectors such as Healthcare & Medical Devices, Consumer Goods & Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation & Services, Communication, Media & Info services, Tech Products & Platforms, and Latin America.

In 2008, Srini Pallia was honored by Business Today as one of India’s top 25 young business executives. Additionally, he is a member of Wipro’s Group Executive Council and Inclusion & Diversity Council.