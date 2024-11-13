‘Wolf in sheep’s clothing’: Research report raises alarm over Elon Musk's Starlink’s ties to US intelligence and military as it seeks to enter India

As Elon Musk’s Starlink eyes to enter the Indian market for satellite broadband services, think tank Kutniti Foundation has raised red flags, pointing to the company’s extensive ties with U.S. intelligence and military agencies—a connection it claims could threaten India’s national interests.

In a recent report, as reported by PTI, Kutniti described Starlink as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” asserting that the satellite network’s technology is heavily influenced by American governmental interests. The foundation highlighted that Starlink operates as a dual-use technology, with its primary customer and sponsor being the U.S. government’s intelligence and military sectors. Unlike traditional mobile service providers that rely on local telecom infrastructure, Starlink uses a satellite constellation for global internet connectivity, with operational control residing outside India’s jurisdiction—a situation that Kutniti warns could have serious implications for national security.

“Starlink’s constellation of satellites enables a new, borderless internet access, bypassing local governance structures and granting direct access between individual users and American authorities,” Kutniti stated. The report suggests that Starlink’s infrastructure, controlled by the U.S., could be leveraged for surveillance or other strategic purposes without oversight by the host country.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently acknowledged these concerns, emphasizing that Starlink has yet to fulfill India’s security requirements. Scindia stated that a license for Starlink’s services would only be considered once it meets all regulatory and security standards mandated for satellite broadband in India.

Starlink, a division of Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, has not responded to requests for comment on the Kutniti report. The think tank’s concerns align with reports that SpaceX has a classified contract with U.S. intelligence for deploying spy satellites, further entangling Starlink within what Kutniti terms the “intel-military-industrial complex” of the U.S.

Musk’s companies, Kutniti alleges, have engaged in contracts with U.S. defense and intelligence agencies, which the foundation interprets as a potential threat to the sovereignty of other nations. Kutniti highlighted instances where Musk’s business interests and political affiliations—such as his endorsement of former President Donald Trump and his recent refusal to activate Starlink for a Ukrainian military operation against Russia—illustrate his influence on geopolitical events.

The foundation further pointed to Musk’s close associations with firms like Palantir Technologies, a U.S.-based data analytics company with a history of intelligence collaborations, as evidence of his “politically exposed” status. Kutniti warns that these connections underscore Starlink’s role as “a technology of geopolitical control,” possibly enabling U.S. dominance in space and strategic influence over nations through its satellite internet reach.

In support of its cautionary stance, Kutniti outlined U.S. laws that prioritize American economic and military interests in private sector partnerships. According to the think tank, these laws oblige private enterprises, including those with global operations, to act in ways that benefit U.S. strategic interests.

The report also cited previous incidents where Musk’s companies allegedly bypassed sovereignty and democratic norms in countries such as Brazil, Ukraine, and Iran, framing Starlink as a tool for U.S. geopolitical leverage. The foundation’s warning reflects a broader apprehension about the risks posed by foreign-controlled satellite communications networks, particularly when they are linked to countries with a vested interest in shaping global geopolitics.

