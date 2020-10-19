Xiaomi phones fail to show Arunachal weather; netizens link it with India-China border dispute

Chinese phone giant Xiaomi was caught in a cross-fire after several users started posting on social media that the company's smartphones were not showing the weather details of Arunachal Pradesh.

Xiaomi's weather app called Mi India Weather app was not displaying the said information. Blaming a "technical error" for the glitch, the Chinese phone major cleared the air around the controversy and said that "the same has been fixed".

"At Mi India, we take great pride in the love and trust that our fans and consumers across the country have bestowed on us. We would like to clarify that the weather app on our devices uses data from multiple third-party data sources and we understand that for many locations, the weather-related data is not available on the current app," Xiaomi said in a statement on Sunday, October 18.

Also Read: Xiaomi rolls out 'Mi Store on Wheels'; to sell smartphones, smart TVs, CCTV cameras

"This is a technical error on our application. That said, we are working on improving the app to get the best experience for our users. As always, we are committed to India and our users across the country to provide them with the best possible user experience," it added.

The company's official statement followed shortly after netizens began posting about the app, with some of them saying that the platform did not display any result on searching Itanagar and other places of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Xiaomi covers stores with 'Made In India' banners as calls for 'Boycott Chinese products' grow stronger

Several other users also started linking it with India-China's ongoing cold war as both the countries are engaged in an ensuing border dispute along the LAC (line of actual control) in Ladakh. India and China have also been in conflict over Arunachal Pradesh as China claims its sovereignty over the region, which is under effective control of India.

However, by Sunday evening the issue had been resolved, Xiaomi claimed, adding it had identified the technical error.