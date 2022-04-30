YES Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 38%, other income grows 27.9%

YES Bank Ltd. on Saturday reported that its net profit has increased 37.9 per cent to Rs 367 crore for the January-March quarter, as the private lender’s core income grew and provisions fell.

During the same quarter in 2021, the bank had reported a loss of Rs 3,788 crore.

YES Bank also stated that its net interest income (NII) has grown 84.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,819 crore when compared to Rs 987 crore in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s non-interest income also rose 27.9 per cent YoY to Rs 882 from Rs 689 crore, YES bank said in a statement.

In addition to this, the lender also reported that its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was at 13.93 per cent as of the March quarter, compared to 14.7 per cent in the Q3 FY22 and 15.4 per cent in the Q4 FY21.

The private bank’s net NPA ratio also dropped 76 basis points as against Q3 FY22 and stood at 4.53 per cent.

Provisions for the quarter stand at Rs 271 crore, down 27.7 per cent compared to the December quarter of FY22 and 94.7 per cent lower than in Q4 FY21.