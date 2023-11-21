'You are an angoothachaap': Raymond boss Gautam Singhania's wife claims she was told not to speak in board meetings

Nawaz Modi Singhania, the estranged wife of billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania, has accused of calling her an "angoothachaap" (finger print signatory).

Nawaz said that her husband had made the remark during a board meeting in 2013. She said that he had told her not to open her mouth, ask any questions, or make any comments because she was just an "angoothachaap" for him.

Nawaz Modi Singhania also said that her husband had told her that she was not working in the company full time, so she did not have the right to speak up. She said that this was not true, as she was working as a director of the company.

“In the past, he has told me, don’t ever open your mouth, on the board, as a director, don’t ask any questions, don’t make any comments. Why? Because you are just an angoothachaap for me. A finger print signatory. He’ s also said you are not working in the company full time, that’s why. I said neither are the other directors?” Nawaz Modi Singhania told India Today in an interview.

Nawaz then revealed that she had asked Gautam to remove her from the board because he is restricting her from contributing anything. “I said then take me off the board. I told him this long ago. If you don’t want me to talk, if you don’t want me to contribute, to say anything,” she said in the interview.

Nawaz further added that when she repeatedly asked to be released as Director, he would completely deny by saying this is the only source of income with him and for that sake she will have to stay as a board member.

“if you want me to provide for you and the children, and this is my only source of income, then you have to stay on. So I would be deaf, dumb, mute. Now, not anymore. Now I am seeing more and more clearly all the stuff he is trying to pull here and there,” Nawaz said.

On November 13, Gautam Singhania declared his separation from wife Nawaz Modi Singhania after 32 years of marriage. As part of the divorce settlement, Nawaz is reportedly demanding 75 per cent of his estimated $1.4 billion net wealth.

Gautam Singhania refused to comment on the fresh allegations made by his wife Nawaz Modi. "In the interest of my two beautiful daughters, I would like to maintain my family's dignity and I will refrain from offering any comment. Please respect my privacy," he said in an e-mail response to India Today.

