Yubi Group launches Aspero to disrupt fixed income securities for retail investors in India

Yubi Group, a fintech firm, has announced the launch of Aspero, its fixed income investment platform. Under the aegis of CredAvenue Securities, Aspero is set to redefine how retail investors engage with fixed income securities in India.

With this launch, Yubi Invest will also be rebranded to Aspero and cater to wealth managers, financial advisors as well as directly to retail investors. To extend their reach and impact, the introduction of Aspero aims to bring its extensive inventory of fixed-income instruments to premium retail investors, commencing with corporate bonds.

Yubi Group, which aims to disrupt the Indian fixed income market from a primarily institutional space to a retail landscape, primarily serves large wealth distributors, family offices, and Independent Financial Advisors(IFAs). In FY23, the unit previously known as Yubi Invest recorded a GTV of Rs 20,000 growing 2x YoY with 0 per cent issuer defaults.

Gaurav Kumar, founder and CEO of the Yubi Group said, "Our vision for Aspero extends beyond a mere platform or app; it's about empowering retail investors to participate in this thriving market. Corporate bonds, once considered 'alternative' investments, have proven their mettle. With yields that can be lucrative and safety levels that are substantial, we're keen to dispel old perceptions and propel fixed income investments into the mainstream."

Vibhor Mittal, chief operating officer of Aspero stated, "Our focus on incentivizing retail investors with high-quality fixed income assets and offering yields as high as 14% will help bridge the gap and elevate the status of fixed income investments in India. Additionally, while there are a variety of corporate bonds available on the platform, we will be launching more fixed income products such as SGBs and bond baskets to provide our users with an even broader array of investment choices."

Aspero, a SEBI-registered OBP, offers an easy-to-use, fast, and secure interface for retail investors and wealth partners. It allows users to discover and trade in multiple listed bonds across various rating categories. The platform offers a thoroughly vetted selection of bonds and caters to all investor requirements throughout the investment lifecycle (from the stage of evaluation to transaction maturity).

Also Read: RBI not considering re-introduction of Rs 1,000 currency notes: Report