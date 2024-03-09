ZEE MD & CEO Punit Goenka overhauls revenue structure; Rahul Johri resigns

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) today unveiled significant changes in its broadcast business's revenue structure, spearheaded by its Managing Director and CEO, Punit Goenka.

Effective immediately, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer for Advertisement Revenue, will directly report to the MD & CEO, streamlining the reporting lines within the organisation.

The company aims to maximise resource allocation and productivity with the new changes.

In tandem with these changes, ZEE has accepted the resignation of Rahul Johri, who served as a key figure in revenue and monetisation for over three years. Goenka expressed gratitude for Johri's contributions, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

Speaking on his decision, Johri remarked, "It has been a pleasure to work with Punit and the entire team at ZEE. I remain committed to contributing to the sports and media industry's advancement."

The restructuring also positions Ashish Sehgal to collaborate closely with the MD & CEO to drive growth in advertisement revenue, leveraging emerging opportunities in the linear business landscape.