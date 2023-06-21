scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Zee settles with Sebi for Rs 7 lakh over delayed disclosure to exchanges

Feedback

Zee settles with Sebi for Rs 7 lakh over delayed disclosure to exchanges

The media company was under Sebi scanner for delaying disclosures related to invocation of pledged shares; probe was initiated under insider trading regulations

Zee settles with Sebi for Rs 7 lakh over delayed disclosure to exchanges Zee settles with Sebi for Rs 7 lakh over delayed disclosure to exchanges

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, or ZEEL, which is in the news due to developments related to promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka, has settled a regulatory probe related to a delay in disclosure of information regarding pledged shares.

The media company was under the scanner of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for alleged delay in disclosing invocation of pledged shares during the period January 1, 2019 to December 26, 2019.

The company has paid Rs 7 lakh to settle the proceedings under the Settlement Regulations, which allow entities to settle the matter without admitting or denying any wrongdoing.

“SEBI in its examination report observed that Applicant (ZEEL) has made delayed disclosure (54 days in 3 instances and 27 days in 2 instances) to Exchanges w.r.t. to invocation of pledged shares. Therefore, it was alleged that applicant has violated regulation 7(2)(b) of the PIT Regulations. Accordingly, SEBI has initiated adjudication proceedings under section 15A(b) of the SEBI Act against the Applicant,” stated the Sebi order.

PIT Regulations refer to Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

The development comes in the midst of the company’s MD & CEO Goenka and former chairman Chandra fighting a battle against Sebi at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

The capital market watchdog has barred the duo from holding directorship in any listed company for allegedly abusing their positions in the company and siphoning off funds for their own benefit.

The interim order by the capital markets regulator came on the back of an investigation into allegations related to appropriation of certain fixed deposits of Zee Entertainment Enterprises by Yes Bank for squaring off loans of related entities of Essel Group.

The regulator found that fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 200 crore of Zee Entertainment Enterprises were used to repay loan of certain entities – seven to be precise – that were either owned or controlled by family members of Chandra or Goenka.

The seven entities were Pan India Infraprojects, Essel Green Mobility, Essel Corporate Resources, Essel Utilities Distribution Company, Essel Business Excellence Services, Pan India Network Infravest, and Living Entertainment Enterprises.

Published on: Jun 21, 2023, 8:40 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd