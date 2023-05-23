Zivame data breach: Personal info of 1.5 million users on sale for $500

Personal details of 1.5 million users of e-commerce retailer Zivame, mostly women, are on sale online for as much as $500. Hackers have put personal information on sale and are willing to sell it for $500 in cryptocurrencies, India Today Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) has found.

The details include personal information such as name, email, phone number, as well as address of customers.

Zivame, the online lingerie and fashion platform, caters mostly to women customers, and offers a range of products including lingerie, shapewear, nightwear, activewear, swimwear, maternity wear and more.

The India Today OSINT team reached out to the seller, disguised as a potential customer. The seller asked for $500 for the complete set of data of 1.5 million Zivame users. The seller also emphasised that the data was not publicly available. The seller also shared a sample dataset of over 1,500 users that had their names, addresses, and contact details.

The seller also insisted on receiving the payment in cryptocurrency.

The India Today OSINT team also called up a few customers to verify the data from the sample set. They confirmed their name and details, as well as that they were Zivame customers.

Recently, there was a data breach at furniture and electronics rental startup Rentomojo. Some users of Rentomojo received emails from a group named Shinyhunters, who said that they had exfiltrated the data from Rentomojo, and that the company is refusing to pay the ransom for the users’ data.

In February, ousted co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, had written to the NPCI alleging a data breach of 150 million BharatPe users. Grover had accused CEO Bhavik Koladiya of data theft and alleged that he misused his power and carried out India’s biggest data theft. BharatPe denied the allegations.

