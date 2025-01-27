Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu steps down as CEO. His surprising new role revealed

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho Corp, has stepped down as the CEO of the software company, marking a significant leadership transition for the tech giant. In a post on X, Vembu announced his decision to take on the role of Chief Scientist, redirecting his focus toward research and development.

Related Articles

"A new chapter begins today," Vembu wrote. "In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission."

The leadership baton has now been passed to Zoho’s co-founder, Shailesh Kumar Davey, who steps into the role of CEO. Vembu explained that this restructuring is a strategic move to ensure the company can tackle pressing technological challenges while maintaining its competitive edge.

Under this new structure, Zoho’s leadership will be divided across its core business divisions. Co-founder Tony Thomas will oversee Zoho’s US operations, Rajesh Ganesan will lead the ManageEngine division, and Mani Vembu will head the Zoho.com division.

A new chapter begins today.



In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission.… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 27, 2025

Vembu, who is widely recognized for his commitment to sustainable development and uplifting rural economies, emphasized that his shift to a research-intensive role aligns with the company’s broader priorities. "The future of our company entirely depends on how well we navigate the R&D challenge," he said. "I am looking forward to my new assignment with energy and vigor. I am also very happy to get back to hands-on technical work."

The announcement highlights Zoho’s focus on navigating the evolving tech landscape, especially with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence.