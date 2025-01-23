‘Left liberals dump on tradition...': Sridhar Vembu hits back on gomutra row after 'boomer' jibe

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu reignited the debate over India’s traditional knowledge systems, asserting that dismissing them outright reflects arrogance, not scientific rigor.

In a post on social media, Vembu said, "The left liberal crowd in our country likes to dump on Bharat's traditional knowledge systems, with slogans like 'trust the science' substituting for critical thought."

He called for humility within the scientific community and urged a reexamination of traditional practices through a modern lens.

The remarks came after Vembu defended IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti, who claimed that cow urine (gomutra) has medicinal benefits, including antibacterial and digestive properties.

Kamakoti’s statements, made during a January 15 event, drew sharp criticism, with many dismissing them as pseudoscience.

One of the harshest critiques came from liver specialist and clinician-scientist Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as 'The Liver Doctor.' On social media, Philips wrote, “Hey science-illiterate boomer uncle, your so-called Indian traditional medicine, Siddha, also encourages fecal transplants. How long will you keep putting your foot in your mouth, misinforming your followers, and making a fool of yourself?"

Philips went further, urging Vembu to focus on disseminating reliable scientific information instead of promoting what he called "ancient nonsense." He noted that his own work in pioneering fecal transplants for severe alcohol-associated hepatitis demonstrates how traditional practices can be validated through modern research, contrasting this with the promotion of unverified claims.

Vembu defended Kamakoti’s remarks by highlighting global interest in practices like fecal transplants, which are derived from traditional knowledge.

He argued that dismissing ideas like the medicinal value of cow urine without investigation is contrary to the true spirit of science. “Science does not mix with arrogance well. What we need is humility in the scientific establishment,” Vembu said.

