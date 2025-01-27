'Modern-day exploitation': Startup founder warns non-natives of Bengaluru’s housing traps

Bengaluru, long celebrated as the cradle of India’s tech innovation, hides a grittier reality for those looking to call it home. Behind the glamour of startups and success lies a housing market often plagued by exploitation, leaving tenants cornered and powerless.

Shravan Tickoo, founder of Rethink Systems, recently shared the plight of a couple who rented a 2BHK apartment at ₹55,000 a month. Despite paying their rent punctually, they faced utter neglect from their landlord when maintenance issues arose.

"It’s your headache to fix it," was the message relayed through intermediaries, forcing the couple to spend over ₹1 lakh out of pocket to address property issues.

The ordeal escalated when the couple decided to vacate. Their landlord outright refused to return their ₹1.75 lakh deposit, citing "maintenance costs." Even their attempt to negotiate—proposing the deduction of a month’s rent—was met with silence and an arrogant reply: “Do whatever you can, but this is what it is.” With no legal recourse, they had to leave empty-handed.

This incident, as Tickoo highlighted, is far from rare. Landlords in Bengaluru, especially for non-native residents, often operate with impunity, prioritizing rent hikes over tenant concerns.

For many, the city of dreams has become a sobering lesson in tenant vulnerability.

Other startup founders have faced similar hurdles. From landlords rejecting tenants based on LinkedIn profiles to exorbitant rents for modest homes, the challenges seem endless. For entrepreneurs trying to carve a path in Bengaluru, these obstacles are a stark reminder: navigating the city’s housing market can be as challenging as building a business itself.

Tickoo’s advice is clear: Choose people and agreements wisely, or risk seeing dreams unravel in unexpected ways.