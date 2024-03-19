Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' and 'pure veg fleet': All you need to know

Zomato, the food delivery platform, has introduced a 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet' in India for customers who follow a 100% vegetarian diet. CEO Deepinder Goyal stated that India has the highest percentage of vegetarians globally, and these new features were launched based on their feedback.

"India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled. To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a“Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced.

India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 19, 2024

Zomato's CEO explained that "Pure Veg Mode" includes a selection of restaurants serving exclusively vegetarian food, excluding any establishments offering non-vegetarian items. He clarified that this mode doesn't cater to or exclude any religious or political preferences.

Zomato's Pure Veg Fleet will use green delivery boxes instead of the standard red ones. The CEO clarified that these delivery persons will exclusively deliver orders from pure vegetarian restaurants and won't handle any non-vegetarian meals. Additionally, they won't enter non-vegetarian restaurants while carrying the green delivery box.

"Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet," Goyal said.

The Zomato CEO announced plans to introduce more specialized fleets to cater to specific customer requirements in the future. For instance, they are introducing a special cake delivery fleet equipped with hydraulic balancers to prevent cakes from getting smudged during delivery. This feature will be gradually rolled out nationwide over the next few weeks. The company remains dedicated to listening to its customers and serving the community in the most efficient manner possible.

"In the future, we plan to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs. For example, there's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery. This feature will see a phased roll out across the country in the next few weeks. We remain committed to listening to our customers, and serving our community in the best possible way," he said.

When Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the news, netizens expressed joy and praised the initiative as a "great move." Many online users admitted feeling hesitant while ordering food due to concerns about their vegetarian dishes getting mixed with non-vegetarian items.

“True. Vegetarians feel most comfortable eating and ordering from only vegetarian restaurants. The biggest concern is how their foods are handled. Whether separate utensils and oils are used or not?” a user wrote. Another one commented, “Thanks, once I got chicken in my veg food!”

