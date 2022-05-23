Zomato Q4 results: Net loss widens to Rs 360 cr, revenue surges 75%

Food delivery giant Zomato on Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 360 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2022. The company had reported net loss of Rs 134 crore in the year-ago period.

Zomato's consolidated revenue from operations rose 75 per cent to Rs 1,212 crore as against Rs 692 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Deepinder Goyal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Zomato, also mentioned that its adjusted revenue grew 8 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 67 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,540 crore in Q4FY22. Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to Rs 220 crore (-15% of Adjusted Revenue) in the quarter as compared to Rs 270 crore (-19% of Adjusted Revenue) in Q3FY22.

Zomato further stated that in the quarter under review, the company witnessed an average monthly transacting customers at an all time high of 15.7 million, growing from 15.3 million in the previous quarter. Likewise, average monthly active restaurant partners and delivery partners were at all time highs as well.

"We expect to get to a double digit contribution margin (as a % of GOV) in the long term as we are already seeing some of our cities trending towards that," said Zomato Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 2% lower at Rs 56.80.