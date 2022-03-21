Zomato to soon launch 'Zomato Instant' for 10-min food delivery

Online food aggregator Zomato on Monday said it will soon launch 'Zomato Instant' for delivery of food within 10 minutes. The company will pilot Zomato Instant with four stations in Gurugram from next month onwards.



In a blog, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said customers are increasingly demanding "quicker answers to their needs", and that sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app.



"Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally!" he said.

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.



Food quality - 10/10

Delivery partner safety - 10/10

Delivery time - 10 minutes



Here's how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety - https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

Goyal said the fulfilment of Zomato's quick delivery promise will rely on its dense finishing stations' network, located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.



"Sophisticated dish-level demand prediction algorithms, and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure that your food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner," Goyal wrote.

The announcement by the company comes at a time when 10-minutes grocery delivery is getting popular in the country.



"...after becoming a frequent customer of Blinkit (one of Zomato's investments in the quick commerce space), I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will," Goyal said.



Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive and thrive in the tech industry, he added.

How will 10-minute delivery work?

Goyal said each of Zomato's finishing stations will house bestseller items (about 20-30 dishes) from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.



"Due to demand predictability at a hyperlocal level, we expect that the price for the customer will get significantly reduced, while the absolute rupee margin/income for our restaurant partners as well as our delivery partners, will remain the same.



"If Zomato Instant works as envisioned, it will create significant impact on affordability (at least 50 per cent reduction in cost to the end customer), accessibility (reduction of delivery time from 30 minutes average to under 10 minutes), and quality (with influence over the supply chain, we will be able to ensure highest grade ingredients and hygiene practices across the supply chain)," Goyal said.

