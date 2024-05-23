Zudio sells 90 T-shirts every minute in FY24! Tata's 'bigger than Westside' clothing brand makes waves

In recent years, Tata Group's budget-friendly clothing brand Zudio has been gaining popularity among Indian consumers. The brand's expansion efforts have been remarkable, surpassing even the well-established Tata-run retail chain, Westside.

As of the end of the financial year 2023-24, Westside had a presence in 91 cities with 232 stores. In comparison, Zudio, introduced in 2016, had expanded to 161 cities with 545 stores, according to Tata Group company Trent's annual report for FY.

Zudio's Performance in FY24

During FY24, Zudio made strides by entering 46 new cities and strengthening its presence in 48 existing cities. The brand achieved impressive sales figures, selling 90 T-shirts every minute, 20 pairs of denims every hour, along with 19 fragrances and 17 lipsticks. The key to Zudio's success lies in its focus on accessibility, affordability and attractive product offerings.

According to the reports, the brand's strategy of minimising lead times, ensuring fresh collections reach stores quickly has been the been changer for it.

Zudio sources most of its merchandise from within India, emphasising accessibility, speed and flexibility. In FY24, Zudio added 203 new stores to its network and revamped 10 stores, with an average store size of approximately 10,000 sq ft. The investment for a new Zudio store typically ranges between Rs 3-4 crore, covering capital expenditure, deposits, and inventory.

Zudio's Financials

Zudio operates under Fiora Hypermarket Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Booker India Limited, a Trent subsidiary. In FY24, Fiora Hypermarket Limited reported a rise in total income to Rs 192.33 crore compared to the previous year's total income of Rs 187.25 crore. The company's Total Comprehensive Income stood at Rs 12.47 crore, a significant improvement from the Total Comprehensive Loss of Rs 11.98 crore in the previous year.

Zudio's remarkable growth and performance in FY24 underscore its position as a key player in the affordable clothing segment. With a commitment to accessibility, fresh offerings, and strategic expansion, Zudio continues to make waves in the Indian retail landscape.