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Adani University ties up with IIT Mandi — here’s what the five-year MoU includes

Adani University ties up with IIT Mandi — here’s what the five-year MoU includes

As part of the partnership, both institutions will work on co-authored research publications, create internship opportunities for students, and explore collaborative research funding.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026 6:43 PM IST
Adani University ties up with IIT Mandi — here’s what the five-year MoU includesThe universities will also organise seminars and conferences together as part of the academic engagement outlined in the agreement.

In a fresh collaboration, Adani University and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic cooperation and expand joint research initiatives between the two institutions.

The agreement establishes a structured framework for collaboration over the next five years and will cover joint research projects, faculty and student exchange programmes, and the development of collaborative academic initiatives.

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As part of the partnership, both institutions will work on co-authored research publications, create internship opportunities for students, and explore collaborative research funding.

The universities will also organise seminars and conferences together as part of the academic engagement outlined in the agreement.

The collaboration will further include short-term programmes such as executive education courses, summer schools and digital learning modules designed to support interdisciplinary learning and knowledge exchange.

Officials said the partnership is expected to strengthen research linkages between the institutions and provide students and faculty access to wider academic resources, shared expertise and cross-institutional learning opportunities.

For Adani University, the MoU forms part of its effort to expand its research ecosystem through partnerships with leading academic institutions while integrating industry-linked learning with academic research and innovation.

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The agreement also reflects a broader shift in higher education, where universities are increasingly working together through interdisciplinary collaborations to address complex academic and technological challenges.

 

Published on: Mar 18, 2026 6:43 PM IST
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