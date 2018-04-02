Airtel extends 1000GB bonus data offer till October 31, here's how you can get it

Airtel has extended its broadband plan under which customers can get extra 1000GB bonus data till October 31, 2018. The offer was launched in May 2017 and ended on March 31, though the company decided to extend the offer amid decent response .

So how can you avail this facility? For Airtel's Delhi customers, first choose either of the two broadband plans - Rs 1099 and Rs 1299. Just like Airtel's data rollover facility, the bonus data is also available at same internet speed of 100Mbps as the original plan. The remaining data will be automatically added to your next month data plan till October 31 or till the end of your data consumption.

For Mumbai, customers can also avail the data plans of Rs 699 and Rs 849, and get 500GB and 700GB additional data till October 31, respectively. For Chennai customers, the 1000GB offer is applicable on Rs 1299 and Rs 1999 only.

The Big Byte Plan from Airtel comes with additional offers of free local and STD calls, data rollover facility, and one year Amazon Prime subscription facility. The bonus data is valid only for online purchase. Once you choose the plan, you can avail other benefits like 10GB broadband data every month for each Airtel postpaid connection and digital TV connection, and 5GB data for one Airtel postpaid connection in your home. You can avail the offer only if you have subscribed for Airtel's Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) service.

Another major reason that the company has decided to carry forward the bonus plan might be because of positive growth in the broadband segment in January. The number of broadband subscribers increased to 37.81 crore at the end of January, from 36.28 crore at the end of December 2017 a monthly growth rate of 4.2 per cent.

How to activate 1000GB bonus offer

Visit airtel.in/broadband page and choose your data broadband plan. Fill all the details regarding your identity, address and contact number and submit these details. The bonus data will be applicable after seven days of the activation of your broadband plan.

JioFiber to launch soon

Reliance Jio is also expected to launch the much-awaited JioFiber commercially in a few months. The service has been under testing since more than a year in various Indian cities. Initially, JioFiber is expected to offer 100mbps speed with a data limit of 100GB. While this might not sound revolutionary per say, the effective price of Rs 0 will prompt a lot of first time subscribers to take up a JioFiber connection. Currently, JioFiber is being offered across a few localities in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara under its JioFiber Preview Offer.