Xiaomi Mi LED TVs get permanent price cut of up to Rs 2,000

The New Year has begun with a bang for Xiaomi Smart TV fans. The Chinese electronics company said that it has permanently reduced prices of 3 of its TV models by up to Rs 2,000 to pass on the benefits of the recent GST rate cut. Xiaomi has said that its decision to cut the prices have come after the government reduced the GST on TV to 18% from 28% on TVs up to 32 inches. The price cut on the 49-inch TV is owing to the dollar moderation.

After the price cut, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inch) now retail at Rs 12,499, Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch) at Rs 13,999, and lastly, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro (49-inch) at a lower price of Rs 30,999.

"Happy new year! Ringing in 2019 on a positive note, we are delighted to receive the recent decision by the Government of India wherein GST on TVs have been reduced from 28% to 18% on TVs up to 32 inches", Xiaomi India said.

"As you are aware, at Xiaomi, we strive to offer innovative products of high quality with best specs to all at a truly honest pricing. Our philosophy ensures that if we make more than 5% profit margin on any hardware products, we give it back to our Mi Fans. In line with our philosophy and the government's positive decision, we are happy to announce that the following Mi TVs will witness drop in prices", the company added.

Buyers can easily avail the new discounted prices through Xiaomi Mi Homes, Mi.com and official Xiaomi stores across India.

Sharing the news of the price cut, Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India said, "We are thrilled to share this wonderful news with our Mi Fans. Mi TVs have gained massive love and popularity among Mi Fans and customers in India. Redefining smart TV experience, Mi TVs deliver high quality with great specs comprising of the customized PatchWall which integrates the best of content. All of this is available to Mi Fans at a truly honest pricing with consistent, incredible experience across all Mi TV models. This eventually led us to become the number 1 smart TV brand in India with Mi TVs crossing over a million sales mark in merely nine months since their launch this year."

