Xiaomi slashes prices of Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro; check out the details

Xiaomi has announced a temporary price cut for popular smartphones including Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro. These discounts will be applicable from today i.e. February 6 until February 8. The Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and the Redmi 6 Pro can now be purchased at discounts ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 for certain variants from the official Xiaomi e-store, and online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the limited time price cut on these smartphones via a tweet from the official Redmi India Twitter account.

Time for some Real deals! As a 'M'illennial be smart and choose wisely! pic.twitter.com/jWc3bnTxrz - Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 5, 2019

During the discount period, the Redmi 6A 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model will be sold for Rs 6,499, which is down from its retail price of Rs 6,999. The India price of both the variants of Redmi 6 has also dropped. During the limited period sale, the Redmi 6 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model will be sold for Rs 8,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the phone will be available for Rs 10,999. Xiaomi has also announced that all Redmi 6 buyers will be able to get additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange offer.

The Redmi 6 Pro's 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs 10,999, down from its launch price of Rs 12,999. The lower-end Redmi 6 Pro variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage will also get a price reduction worth Rs 2,000 and will be available at Rs 8,999, down from its original price of Rs 10,999.

Among the offers, Flipkart is also giving benefits such as a 10 per cent discount for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card and an instant discount worth Rs 1,800 as well as 20GB of extra data to Airtel subscribers.

Also Read: Xiaomi to launch budget smartphones Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go in India soon

Also Read: $145 million untraceable after cryptocurrency exchange CEO dies