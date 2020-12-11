GST clean-up: 1.63 lakh registrations cancelled for non-filing of returns

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have cancelled 1.63 lakh registrations during October and November this year due to non-filing of GSTR-3B returns for more than six months, said sources in the Department of Revenue.

The sources said that all these registered entities, who had not filed their GSTR-3B returns for more than six months, were first issued cancellation notices, following which their registrations were cancelled.

In Ahmedabad zone alone, a total of 11,048 GST registrations were cancelled, and 19,586 registrations have been cancelled in Chennai GST and central excise zone so far on account of failure to file returns for more than six months.

ALSO READ: Fake invoices fraud: Tax dept issues SOP for physical verification of GST registrants

The tax department has further identified 28,635 taxpayers who have not filed their GSTR-3B returns for more than 6 months as on December 1, 2020, and has directed all the GST commissionerates to initiate cancellation process in these cases.

Meanwhile, within one month of its nationwide drive launched in the second week of November against GST fake invoice frauds, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and CGST commissionerates have so far arrested 132 persons including four chartered accountants and a woman for availing or passing on ineligible input tax credit fraudulently and have booked 1,430 cases against more than 4,586 fake GSTIN entities identified across the country.

ALSO READ: GST registration to get tougher with live photo, biometrics