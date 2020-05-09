100 days of coronavirus in India: 1 new case in Kerala in 24 hours; 1st infection on Jan 30, says CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that there is only one new COVID-19 case in the state, 100 days after Kerala reported its first fresh coronavirus case on January 30.

Taking to Twitter, CM Vijayan said, "It's day100 of our COVID-19 fight. India's first case was reported here on Jan30. Kerala has shown great courage & resolve. Fought 2 waves of COVID, and is ready if there's another one. Years from now, we should be able to look back & take pride in how we responded to this."

It's day100 of our #COVID19 fight. India's first case was reported here on Jan30. Kerala has shown great courage & resolve. Fought 2 waves of COVID; and is ready if there's another one. Years from now, we should be able to look back & take pride in how we responded to this. pic.twitter.com/bfwwA5lbDp - Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 8, 2020

The sole new coronavirus patient is from Ernakulam district, with a travel history to Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi ropes in 4 more private hospital for COVID cases; total cases-59,662

In another tweet, the chief minister added that only one new COVID-19 case was reported in the state along with 10 recoveries on Friday.

He further stated that the total count of active coronavirus cases came down to 16 with 20,157 under observation, 35,886 samples tested, out of which 35,355 tested negative, and 3,380 samples covered in sentinel surveillance.

Update on #COVID19 | May 8 One new case & 10 recoveries. Active cases down at 16. 20,157 under observation 35,886 samples tested; 35,355 -ve 3,380 samples covered in sentinel surveillance. Wash hands | Wear masks | Social Distancing pic.twitter.com/CVJXciCQYf - Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 8, 2020

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala now stands at 503, including 484 recoveries and 4 deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The state has 16 active cases as of date.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Kerala's recovery rate at 92.07%, higher than Maharashtra, Gujarat, 12 other states

Kerala, which reported its first case of novel coronavirus in India on January 30, has done an exemplary job in not just flattening the COVID-19 curve but for having an extremely low mortality rate.

The state recorded its first coronavirus case on January 30 when a medical student who had returned from Wuhan, China, which was the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, had tested positive for the infection.