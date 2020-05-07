Coronavirus update: Kerala's recovery rate at 92.07%, higher than Maharashtra, Gujarat, 12 other states

Kerala, which reported the first case of coronavirus in India, has set an example on how to fight the deadly virus.

Kerala registered the first coronavirus case in India on January 30. A medical student who had returned from Wuhan had tested positive. Since then, Kerala has reported 503 cases, out of which 469 have been cured.

The state's recovery rate is much higher other big states. Currently, Kerala's recovery rate stands at 92.07 per cent. Whereas Maharashtra's recovery rate is 49.32 per cent, West Bengal 27.08 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 34.27 per cent, Tamil Nadu 36.59 per cent, Telangana 53.37 per cent, Rajasthan 48.29 per cent, and Gujarat 22.11 per cent.

In March, Kerala recorded second-highest confirmed cases of coronavirus, after Maharashtra.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state from coronavirus. The sate has 16,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19. On the other hand, Kerala's coronavirus positive cases count stands at 503, as of May 7, according to the Ministry of Health data. Now, Kerala is at 15th spot in coronavirus case tally.

Reasons behind Kerala's high recovery rate

According to The News Minute, Kerala managed to trace contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients swiftly and limit the spread of the virus in other parts of the state.

Dr B Ekbal, who heads the state expert committee that advises Kerla government on novel coronavirus told The News Minute, that, they traced 100 contacts of every COVID-19 positive patient. And then, sent them to quarantine facilities. The state authorities regularly checked people in the quarantine facilities to ensure no one ran away.

Another important reason for Kerala's high recoveries was that the bulk of patients had mild symptoms, Ekbal added.

Kerala's majority of coronavirus patients were between 21 and 50 years of age group. Not just regular treatment, but these patients were given psychological support as well, Ekbal said.

