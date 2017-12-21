2G spectrum scam verdict: All accused including A Raja, K Kanimozhi acquitted

A special court will deliver its verdict in the 2G spectrum scam. Here's what is happening on the ground.
10:45 AM: All accused including A Raja, K Kanimozhi acquitted in 2G spectrum case.
9:30 AM: Former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi reach Patiala House court ahead of pronouncement of verdict in 2G scam cases.
Here's a timeline of the case:
May 2007
The beginning of the scam
A Raja takes over as Telecom Minister.
Aug 2007
Allotment of 2G Spectrum and UAS Licences starts with Department of Telecom (DoT)
Nov 2 2007
Then PM Manmohan Singh writes to Raja to ensure fair licence allocation; Raja allegedly rejects many of his suggestions
Nov 22, 2007
Finance Ministry questions DoT over the procedure adopted
Jan 10, 2008
DoT keeps it 'clean', decides to issue licences on first-come-first-serve basis
May 4, 2009
First complaint on the illegalities in the 2G spectrum reported by NGO Telecom Watchdog over spectrum allocation to Loop Telecom
Oct 21, 2009
Scam reported, first FIR filed against "unknown officers of DoT and unknown private persons/ companies and others"
Nov 10, 2010
CAG submits report on 2G spectrum to government stating loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to exchequer.
Feb 2-3, 2011
CBI arrests D. Raja and accuses him of causing a loss of Rs 22,000 cr
Apr 2, 2011
First chargesheet filed by CBI, names Raja, Chandolia and Behura. Reliance ADAG Group Managing Director Gautam Doshi, its senior Vice President Hari Nair, Group President Surendra Pipara, Swan Telecom Promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka and Managing Director of Unitech Ltd Sanjay Chandra made accused. Three companies - Reliance Telecom Ltd, Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Pvt Ltd - also named.
Apr 25, 2011
CBI names DMK chief M. Karunanidhi's daughter and Kanimozhi, 4 others in second chargesheet
Nov 11, 2011
Trial begins; K. Kanimozhi and seven others denied bail
Dec 12, 2011
Third chargesheet filed, names Essar Group promoters Anshuman and Ravi Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan and her husband I P Khaitan
Loop Telecom Pvt Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding also chargesheeted
Feb 2, 2012
SC cancels 122 licences granted during Raja's tenure. Directs auctioning of licences in 4 months.
April 2015
Court discharges all accused in the 2002 additional telecom spectrum scam: then telecom secretary Shyamal Ghosh, Bharti Cellular, Hutchison Max Telecom (Vodafone India Ltd) and Sterling Cellular
June 1, 2015
ED files its report says Kalaignar TV, controlled by Kanimozhi's family, got Rs. 200 crore through 2G scam
Feb 2017
CBI special court discharges former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran from allegations that Dayanidhi forced Aircel's Sivasankaran to sell his stake to Maxis Communications owned by of Ananda Krishnan
April 19, 2017
Special court concludes arguments
