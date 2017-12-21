2G spectrum scam verdict: All accused including A Raja, K Kanimozhi acquitted

A special court will deliver its verdict in the 2G spectrum scam. Here's what is happening on the ground.

10:45 AM: All accused including A Raja, K Kanimozhi acquitted in 2G spectrum case.



9:30 AM: Former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi reach Patiala House court ahead of pronouncement of verdict in 2G scam cases.



Here's a timeline of the case:



May 2007

The beginning of the scam

A Raja takes over as Telecom Minister.



Aug 2007

Allotment of 2G Spectrum and UAS Licences starts with Department of Telecom (DoT)

Nov 2 2007

Then PM Manmohan Singh writes to Raja to ensure fair licence allocation; Raja allegedly rejects many of his suggestions

Nov 22, 2007

Finance Ministry questions DoT over the procedure adopted

Jan 10, 2008

DoT keeps it 'clean', decides to issue licences on first-come-first-serve basis

May 4, 2009

First complaint on the illegalities in the 2G spectrum reported by NGO Telecom Watchdog over spectrum allocation to Loop Telecom

Oct 21, 2009

Scam reported, first FIR filed against "unknown officers of DoT and unknown private persons/ companies and others"

Nov 10, 2010

CAG submits report on 2G spectrum to government stating loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to exchequer.

Feb 2-3, 2011

CBI arrests D. Raja and accuses him of causing a loss of Rs 22,000 cr

Apr 2, 2011

First chargesheet filed by CBI, names Raja, Chandolia and Behura. Reliance ADAG Group Managing Director Gautam Doshi, its senior Vice President Hari Nair, Group President Surendra Pipara, Swan Telecom Promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka and Managing Director of Unitech Ltd Sanjay Chandra made accused. Three companies - Reliance Telecom Ltd, Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Pvt Ltd - also named.



Apr 25, 2011

CBI names DMK chief M. Karunanidhi's daughter and Kanimozhi, 4 others in second chargesheet



Nov 11, 2011

Trial begins; K. Kanimozhi and seven others denied bail



Dec 12, 2011

Third chargesheet filed, names Essar Group promoters Anshuman and Ravi Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan and her husband I P Khaitan

Loop Telecom Pvt Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding also chargesheeted



Feb 2, 2012

SC cancels 122 licences granted during Raja's tenure. Directs auctioning of licences in 4 months.



April 2015

Court discharges all accused in the 2002 additional telecom spectrum scam: then telecom secretary Shyamal Ghosh, Bharti Cellular, Hutchison Max Telecom (Vodafone India Ltd) and Sterling Cellular



June 1, 2015

ED files its report says Kalaignar TV, controlled by Kanimozhi's family, got Rs. 200 crore through 2G scam



Feb 2017

CBI special court discharges former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran from allegations that Dayanidhi forced Aircel's Sivasankaran to sell his stake to Maxis Communications owned by of Ananda Krishnan

April 19, 2017

Special court concludes arguments