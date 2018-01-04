4 IIFT students receive Rs 95 lakh annual package; 31 students offered international roles

The new year seems to have brought happier tidings to students of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. According to reports, four students have been offered packages of Rs 95 lakh per annum. Following them are another 7 students who have been offered packages of more than Rs 50 lakh. The outgoing batch of 2016-18 has been their largest batch ever. In a press statement, IIFT mentioned, "The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has completed the Final Placements Process of its largest ever batch of 2016-18 in record time with offers from domain leaders of the industry, making it the fastest premier B-School to place its outgoing batch."

Not only that, 31 students from that batch have been offered international roles in South America, Thailand, Africa and South-East Asian countries.

"Of the total batch strength of 288, IIFT saw an increase of 29.10% in the number of Pre-Placement Offers," the statement further adds. They also disclosed that although initially 110 companied were slated to come, the placements were complete with 94 recruiters and 35 companies associated with IIFT.

The regular companies that came for the recruitment process includes Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, Dabur, Shell, Bain Capability Centre, Cognizant Business Consulting, Infosys Management Consulting, Wipro IT Consulting, Tata Consulting Group, GE, L&T and many more. Tech Mahindra, PepsiCo, BMW, CP Group, Deloitte USI (S&O) EXL and Yes Bank were amongst the first timers that participated in the recruitment process.

According to reports, IIFT saw an increase of 29.10 per cent in placement offers and 93 pre placement offers were made this season as compared to last year's 74. The average salary offered to them was Rs 19.23 lakh, while Rs 18.27 lakh was the domestic average standing.