scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

40 countries to supply oxygen to India, says Harsh Vardhan Shringla

We are talking about close to 550 oxygen generating plants that are going to come in from different sources from all over the world, Shringla told a news conference

India has prioritised imports of oxygen, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, adding that 40 countries had pledged their support.

"We are talking about close to 550 oxygen generating plants that are going to come in from different sources from all over the world," Shringla told a news conference.

Also read: After oximeters, MFine to introduce BP, heart monitoring tools

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos