40 countries to supply oxygen to India, says Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
India has prioritised imports of oxygen, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, adding that 40 countries had pledged their support.
"We are talking about close to 550 oxygen generating plants that are going to come in from different sources from all over the world," Shringla told a news conference.
Also read: After oximeters, MFine to introduce BP, heart monitoring tools
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today