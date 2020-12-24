51 lakh people in Delhi to receive coronavirus vaccine in phase-1 of vaccination

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the capital is fully ready to receive, store and give coronavirus vaccine to "priority category" people in the first phase of vaccination.

The CM said that he has identified 51 lakh people who will be the first ones to get vaccinated under the "priority category", which includes frontline workers, health workers, and people above 50 or having co-morbidities.

Addressing a digital press conference, the chief minister said, "There are a total of 51 lakh priority category persons in Delhi -- three lakh health workers, six lakh frontline workers, and 42 lakh of those aged above 50 and those below 50 but having co-morbidities".

According to Delhi CM, each person will be given two doses, and a total of 1.02 crore doses will be required in the first phase of vaccination in the national capital. Currently, there is storage capacity for 74 lakh doses, and it will be scaled up to 1.15 crore within a week, Kejriwal said.

He further added that the people under the "priority category" who have registered to receive the vaccine, will be informed through SMS and other means whenever their turn will come for the innoculation.

Delhi government along with the Centre have trained the staff and health workers for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The sites where vaccination will be carried out are also being readied, according to CM Kejriwal.

He said his government is all set to start the vaccination drive as soon as it gets the vaccine from the Centre.

