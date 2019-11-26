About 75 govt employees lose jobs in Uttar Pradesh over alleged corruption

Yogi Adityanath's crackdown on inefficient and corrupt officers has left many of them jobless in Uttar Pradesh. Under CM Yogi Adityanath's 'zero-tolerance for corruption' policy, nearly 75 employees have been sent into forced retirement, IANS reported.

Total 25 officials in the Panchayati Raj Department, 18 in the Public Works Department, 16 each in the Labour Department, Institutional Finance and 16 in Commercial Tax Department have been sent into forced retirement, IANS reported.

Also 37 employees in the Transport Department, 36 in the Revenue department and 26 in the Basic Education department has been asked to leave.

Further, five IAS officers have already been 'deemed resigned' for overstaying their foreign assignments. These include Shishir Priyadarshi (1980 batch), Atul Bagai (1983 batch), Arun Arya (1985 batch), Sanjay Bhatia (1990 batch) and Rita Singh (1997 batch).

The state government has also initiated action against 10 officers from Provincial Civil Services. They include Ghanshyam Singh, Rajkumar Dwiwedi, Chhotelal Mishra, Anju Katiyar, Vijay Prakash Tiwari, Shailendra Kumar, Raj Kumar, Satyam Mishra, Devendra Kumar and Saujanya Kumar Vikas. Currently all 10 of them are placed under suspension.

The state government has also terminated 4 PCS officers--Ashok Kumar Shukla, Ashok Kumar Lal, and Randhir Singh Duhan. And, officer Prabhu Dayal has been demoted from the post of sub-divisional magistrate to tehsildar.