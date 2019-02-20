Aero India Show 2019: Asia's biggest air show underway; 61 aircraft to be displayed

Asia's biggest air show Aero India-2019 will open on Wednesday at Yelahanka air force station in Bengaluru, showcasing aerospace majors and their technologies and products, which include helicopters, fighter jets and transport aircraft.

The 12th edition of Asia's premier show will be a five-day-long biennial event, exhibiting India's defence prowess will also have aerobatic teams like India's Sarang (ALH-Dhruv) and UK-based Yakovlevs will engross the audience present at the show.

The will also be a platform for aviation companies to forge new alliances and contracts.

61 metal birds, including HAL's indigenous products Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will soar high in the city's skies. On static display will be HAL's Light UtilityHelicopter (PT-1), Light Combat Helicopter (TD-2), Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra) and ALH MICU (Medical Intensive CareUnit).

However, the event will be shrouded by the tragic death of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot from its aerobatic team Surya Kiran during the rehearsal earlier Tuesday. Two British-origin Hawk advanced jet trainers collided and crashed mid air during a rehearsal session.

Another controversy surrounding this edition of the event were reports that it has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh, leading the state government to lash out at the central government for the alleged move.

According to the Aero India official website, a total of 61 aircraft will be put on display and 403 exhibitors will be a part of the 5 day event.