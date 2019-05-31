Amit Shah gets home ministry: 10 things to know about Modi's right-hand man

After much speculation over his role in the new Modi Cabinet, BJP President Amit Shah has been finally given the charge of crucial Ministry of Home Affairs. Known as the right-hand of Prime Minister Modi, Shah rose through the party ranks with his excellent organisational and management skills. From a booth level worker in Gujarat to state home minister to a national political figure, Shah has had a terrific political journey so far. Under Modi, he led the party to an emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He even won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, left vacant after the party denied ticket to veteran LK Advani, by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes. Here are some interesting facts related to Amit Shah:

Born in a well-off Nagar-Vaishnav family in Gujarat, Shah originally hails from Mumbai but his family relocated to Gujarat's Mansa. He initially worked as a booth level and party worker of the Janata Dal in 1970s.

Unlike Modi, who has an extremely humble background, Shah comes from a well-known family. However, he believes nothing matters in politics more than "your sentiments for the people, your talent and a constant belief in your convictions".

Amit Shah had spent some time in jail in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case in 2010, but got bail and was initially asked to stay away from Gujarat.

His prominence to the national stage started when he was appointed Rajya Sabha member in 2017 and later the BJP President.

Amit Shah has not lost even a single poll of the 29 elections (including local body polls) he has contested so far. He was elected as Gujarat MLA in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2007. During his tenure as a Gujarat minister, he handled major portfolios including home, excise, and transport.

Shah met Modi in 1982, and since then two leaders have led the BJP to victory in several states as well as national elections. During the poll campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah travelled across the country and held over 100 political rallies, more than any BJP leader except PM Modi.

The staunch supporter of Hindutva, Shah is a firm believer in BJP's determination to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

His excellent political skills as the BJP president, along with PM Modi's larger than life persona, helped the BJP score big on its major rival Congress, reducing its tally to just 52 seats in General Elections.

Shah's stand on the pressing issues like illegal migrants, especially those from Bangladesh and Myanmar, have been widely criticised. During his political rally in Raiganj, West Bengal, on April 12, Shah said "The illegal immigrants are like termites. They are eating the grain that should go to the poor, they are taking our jobs."

Apart from being the best in politics, Amit Shah is also an ardent investor in share market. His top investments include Rs 2 crore worth of shares in Reliance Industries; Rs 1.4 crore in L&T Finance; and Rs 1 crore in TCS. Shah had supported Modi's demonetisation move in 2016, saying it would help formalise the economy.

