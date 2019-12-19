Anti-CAA protests: Historian Ramchandra Guha, Yogendra Yadav detained by police

Historian Ramchandra Guha and Swaraj Abhiyan founder and activist Yogendra Yadav have been detained for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Guha was among dozens who were detained in Bengaluru, while Yadav was detained in Delhi on Thursday.

Guha was protesting at the Town Hall in Bengaluru where Section 144 was enforced last evening ahead of today's protests. "I have been detained by police for holding a poster of Gandhi and speaking about the constitution to the press," said Guha told NDTV.

Police have also detained students from NLSIU near Bengaluru's Town Hall.

Yogendra Yadav was detained at Red Fort. As per reports he was chanting slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" as he was being taken away by the police.

Large number of protestors arrived at Red Fort on Thursday to demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Protestors at Mandi House in Delhi have also been detained. Police would not allow demonstrations in the area as they have not been granted any permission. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa has urged protestors to cooperate. "We request protest organisers to hold protests at designated places only. I appeal to all to cooperate with the police," he said.

The Delhi Police have kept 17 buses of the force on standby at the Mandi House area.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by Communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against Citizenship Ammendment Act and NRC at 12 pm today.

"Permission has not been granted for the march to be held under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' against Citizenship Ammendment Act from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) at 11:30 am today," it had stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-Gurugram highway has been barricaded by the police who are checking all the vehicles on the NH-24. This route that usually sees high traffic witnessed a long jam of around 4.5 km, as per reports.

