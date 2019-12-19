Anti CAA-protest: DMRC shuts 14 metro stations; barricades at Delhi-Gurugram border

Fourteen stations of Delhi Metro will remain shut on Thursday due to protest against Citizenship law in the national capital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Friday that entry and exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka will remain closed on December 19.

Apart from these, entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed.

Entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat metro station will also remain closed. However, interchange facility will remain available.

Trains will not be halting at these stations, the DMRC said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has informed that Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj would be closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Several routes across the national capital witnessed massive jams, including the busy Delhi-Gurgaon border today morning as the Delhi Police barricaded roads and imposed transport restrictions to clamp down on planned protests against the Citizenship Amendement Act.

Section 144 has been imposed near Red Fort in Delhi, ahead of the protest march scheduled from the iconic monument.