Anti-CAA protests: Drones, Riots Control Police, SRPF deployed for demonstration at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan

In light of the protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mumbai on Thursday, the city police have put security measures in place. Protestors would congregate in August Kranti Maidan in Central Mumbai to demonstrate against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

An official told news agency PTI that thousands of people from different communities, NGOs and political parties are expected to take part in the protest. "Mumbai Police will maintain strict vigil to prevent untoward incidents during the protest," the official said.

Along with the local police, Riots Control Police (RCP), Quick Response Teams (QRT), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) would be deployed to maintain law and order. Police in plain clothes are also expected to be part of the vigil. There would be drones and CCTV deployed as well at the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with prominent leaders of Muslim organisations on Wednesday. During the meeting, Muslim organisations assured that protests would be carried on peacefully and that there would be no law and order problem.

On Wednesday too, Mumbai saw thousands of protestors gathering in Mumbra to take part in the anti-CAA protests. There was a candlelight march on Bandra's Carter Road as well.

Separately, the situation in Delhi too was tense on Thursday morning. Entry and exit gates of 14 Delhi Metro stations have been closed due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front and are organising a protest against the CAA and the NRC today. Section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed in several parts of multiple states including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

