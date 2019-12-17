Seelampur protests LIVE updates: Delhi streets turn into war zone; cops pelted with stones

Violent protests in Seelampur: Clashes broke out between police forces and protestors in Delhi's Seelampur area. Protestors reportedly hurled stones at police personnel during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Following the protests, traffic was closed from both end on 66 feet of road between Seelampur and Jafrabad. As protests intensified, metro services too were cancelled in the region. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation mentioned in a statement that entry and exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri metro stations have been closed following protests. The metro authority also mentioned that services have also been suspended at Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations. Metro trains will not be halting at these stations.

Multiple protests across India erupted on Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Students across the country took to the streets to also protest the police crackdown on the Jamia students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace and urged everyone to stay away from "any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods".

Meanwhile, at an election rally in Jharkhand's Poreyahat, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the objective of the act is to give citizenship to religiously persecuted people and to not take away citizenship of any Indian. "Some parties are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interest. I request students to go through the CAA once and not fall in their trap," he said.

Separately, the Supreme Court that issued a stern warning to protesting Jamia Milia Islamia University students will hear the matter pertaining to the students' clash with Delhi Police today. A bunch of petitions were filed by present students as well as alumni of Jamia seeking a judicial prove into the incident by a retired judge of either the Supreme Court or High Court.

4:52pm: Situation under control, says Delhi Police after Seelampur violence

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police on Seelampur incident: No bullet has been fired. Only tear gas shells used. Situation is under control now. Some police personnel are injured. 2 public transport buses, 1 Rapid Action Force bus&some bikes damaged during the protest. pic.twitter.com/5lelcu6tj4 ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

4:40pm: Entry and exit gates to Seelampur metro station have been opened.

4:26pm: Meerut Police maintains that police was called by Registrar of Aligarh Muslim University by writing a letter to the District Magistrate of Aligarh.

Office of the Inspector General of Police, Meerut: Solicitor General during the course of hearing in Supreme Court today pointed out that in Aligarh Muslim University, the police was called by Registrar of AMU by writing a letter to District Magistrate Aligarh. pic.twitter.com/a3b5VN0j3T ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2019

4:16pm: Jamia submits report on Dec 15 incident to MHRD

MHRD sources that the ministry has received a report from Jamia Millia Islamia on the December 15 incident. The report mentioned that a resolution has been passed by Executive Committee of Jamia Millia Islamia seeking high-level or judicial inquiry but MHRD has not received any formal request for this yet.

3:56pm: Visuals from Seelampur after violent protests

Delhi: Police take away protesters from the spot in Jafrabad area where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. Police has also used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/GU5mzV0dKm ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

3:51pm: Intially the protest march from Jaffrabad to Seelampur was peaceful, but it suddenly turned violent as protestors were dispersing, police sources told ANI.

Delhi Police sources on Seelampur protest: A protest was scheduled in Jaffrabad,North East Delhi at 2 pm today. People gathered around 1:15 pm&marched towards Seelampur. Initially, protest was peaceful but suddenly violence emerged while they were dispersing. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/J6umQzwOr5 ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

3:49pm: Police is using drones to keep an eye on the situation in Seelmapur after violent protests.

Delhi: Police use a drone to monitor the situation in Jafrabad area where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. https://t.co/8wVpBiCMVa pic.twitter.com/brkTJdDZIz ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

3:48pm: Protestors in Seelmpur had set a police post ablaze. Some buses were also damaged in the violence. The police personnel were pelted with stones during the demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act.

3:39pm: WATCH: Police takes away protestors after clashes in Seelampur

#WATCH Delhi: Police take away protesters from the spot where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. Police has also used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/DkPGAEQ1tM ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

3:35pm: Police uses tear gas to disperse protestors

Police forces had to use tear gas shells to after clashes broke out with protestors during demonstrations against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Delhi: Police use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after a clash broke out between police and protesters in Jafrabad area, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Protesters also pelted stones during the protest. Two buses have been vandalised. pic.twitter.com/pbxBiARo3Q ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

3:31pm: Metro services affected in Seelampur, Gokulpuri

Entry and exit gates of Seelampur and Gokulpuri metro stations have been closed following protests. Services at Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations have also been suspended.

Security Update



Entry & exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 17, 2019

Security Update



Entry & exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 17, 2019

3:14pm: Protestors, police clash in Delhi's Seelampur area

Clashes broke out in Delhi's Seelampur area between police and protestors demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Traffic has been blocked on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad both carriageways due to intense protests.

Delhi Traffic Police: Traffic movement has been closed on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct https://t.co/tzASL7OE9b ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

3:02pm: Locals in northeast Delhi's Seelampur pelt stones at police forces during protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

3:00pm: Plea in Supreme Court against CAA

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act today, ANI reported.

2:40pm: 19 arrested over violence in UP's Mau

Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with anti-CAA protest in Dakshintola area of Mau, informed Additional Director General (Prosecution)Ashutosh Pandey.

2:35 pm: 'Stop this guerilla politics'

PM Modi on Tuesday appealed students, who were protesting against Citizenship law, to debate on government's policies and protest democratically. The prime minister assured the students that the centre would listen to them.

PM Modi, in Berhait: Stop this guerilla politics. Indian Constitution is our only holy book. I appeal to youth in colleges to debate our policies, protest democratically. We will listen to you. But some parties, urban naxals, are firing off your shoulders. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/hycRguMCzm ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

2:30 pm: "CAA doesn't snatch away any right of an Indian citizen or causes any harm. Congress and its allies are instigating Muslims for political purpose," PM Modi in Jharkhand.

2:27 pm: "Solicitor General allegations are baseless I was the first to condemn police's barbaric behaviour after entering the campus without permission," Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor, WA Khan said.

On Tuesday, Solicitor General told Supreme Court that police entered the Jamia campus with Proctor's permission.

Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor, WA Khan, on reports of Solicitor General saying in SC that police entered campus with Proctor's permission: These are baseless allegations. I was the first to condemn police's barbaric behaviour after entering the campus without permission. pic.twitter.com/GQUTtfo9H3 ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

2:24 pm: Jamia Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan confirmed to India Today TV that one student suffered bullet injury. He added that the student is out of danger and declined to disclose his location.

2:20 pm: DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal on Jamia Millia Islamia incident: Total 10 people have been arrested till now, three of them have criminal background. No student has been arrested by Delhi Police.

2:05 pm: "What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'yuva bomb'. So we request the central government to not do what they are doing with students," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

1:52 pm: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march from Jadavpur to Jadu Babu's Bazar, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahan also present in the protest march. pic.twitter.com/JQiWinGI3L ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

1:45 pm: "Barbaric" beatings, abuse and humiliation were perpetrated on students by the police during their crackdown on those protesting against the citizenship law on Sunday in Jamia Millia Islamia, alleged injured students and activists on Tuesday.

1:38 pm: RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday held a demonstration at the Delhi University in support of the amended Citizenship Act.

The demonstration held at the Arts Faculty was to highlight how misconceptions are being spread regarding the amended Citizenship Act.

The student outfit's state secretary Siddharth Yadav was also present at the demonstration.

1:37 pm: A Samajwadi Party worker has been booked for posting "objectionable" remarks against Citizenship Amendment Act on social media, police said.

Sajid Hasan was booked on Monday for "objectionable" Facebook post, said Surender Singh, a police outpost in-charge under civil lines police station area.

Hasan, who was absconding, has been booked under relevant sections of IPC, he said.

1:35 pm: Madras University students protest in solidarity with Jamia and AMU students.

1:25 pm: "Having regard to the nature of the matter and the vast disputed area, we find it would be feasible to appoint a single committee to go into the matter in different states. This will entail collection of evidence from various states," said SC on Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU incident cases.

1:05 pm: BJP did not give opposition parties time to think and discuss Citizenship Amendment Bill, sought its passage in a hurry: Mamata Banerjee at protest rally in Kolkata.

1:00 pm: "It is a cross state issue and needs a fact finding SIT. How can the court wash its hands of the issue? Court heard Telangana encounter case. We are asking for a similar order, said Indira Jaising who appeared for Jamia students.

12:50 pm: "Petrol bombs were also hurled at us by the protesters. These things do not happen on the spot, it shows that it was a conspiracy," says Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP (South East) on Jamia students' clash with Delhi Police.

12:48 pm: "We do not have to intervene. It is a law and order problem, how did the buses burn? Why don't you approach jurisdictional High Court?" asked Supreme Court.

12:40 pm: According to Kerala Police, 233 preventive arrests have been made till 11 am today.

Kerala: Various organisations hold protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Trivandrum; According to Kerala Police, 233 preventive arrests have been made till 11 am today. pic.twitter.com/n90Skdt1TI ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

12:30 pm: "The young will have to be politically aware. They must ask questions. If their questions are stifled, then democracy is in danger. I am a student (in my field) I will continue to voice for them," said Kamal Haasan on the student protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

12:20 pm: Citizenship Amendment Act 'hasty and autocratic', it 'tramples' rights of Muslims: DMK president M K Stalin.

12:15 pm: "I saw it myself, some protesters were carrying wet blankets and putting them on tear gas shells to minimize their impact. It did not seem to be spontaneous but well planned. Investigation underway," said Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP (South East) on Jamia Millia Islamia incident.

12:05 pm: Supreme Court today refused to interfere in a petition seeking humane facilities in 6 National Register of Citizens (NRC) detention centres in Assam. The SC bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said there is no illustration or example in the petition and it's bereft of any merit.

11:57 am: DMK President MK Stalin in Kanchipuram: The Edappadi government is disloyal to Srilankan and Tamil people. AIADMK MPs voted in support of Citizenship Amendment Bill, because of it the country is burning today.

11:55 am: "There is an attempt to create chaos in the country. I don't understand what those in Delhi want to do," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting of Aghadi leaders on Citizenship Amendment Act.

11:52 am: "We should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore!," says actor Parineeti Chopra.

If this is whats gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

11:50 am: Sambhal District (UP) Administration has said: Internet suspended till today midnight, in the district.

11:40 am: Writ petitions filed in Calcutta High Court over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement saying Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state, and advertisements over the same by the state government in media, using public funds.

11:30 am: Police has issued notice under section 149 of CRPC to 2 students of Fergusson College in Pune. The have been advised to not hold signature campaign or any protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NCR. They were scheduled to hold signature campaign today morning in protest.

11:20 am: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) files petition in Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act.

11:07 am: DMK President MK Stalin holds protest against CAA.

Tamil Nadu: DMK President MK Stalin holds protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Kanchipuram pic.twitter.com/f9vUsxQRTn ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

11:05 am: "Not a trial court and can't assume jurisdiction for whatever is happening all over the country," says Supreme Court after an advocate mentioned that public property is being damaged in name of CAA protests.

10:50 am: SC agrees to consider plea seeking CBI or court-monitored SIT probe into violence against Citizenship Amendment Act.

10:40 am: DMK leaders Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran hold protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Chennai: DMK leaders Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran along with party leaders hold protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Chennai Collectorate and Chepauk, respectively pic.twitter.com/cVbzPX2Aew ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

10:29 am: No bullets fired by Delhi Police during Jamia protests: MHA officials

10:15 am: "I do not know about it. Shiv Sena is not part of this delegation," says Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on opposition parties delegation's meet with President Kovind over Citizenship Amendment Act.

10:10 am: Students, residents protest peacefully outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against Citizenship Amended Act and NRC.

10:00 am: Curfew relaxed in Shillong from 6 am to 7 pm, even as ban on mobile internet services remain in force: Officials to PTI.

9:59 am: Incidents of stone throwing on state-run KSRTC buses have been reported from various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called against the Citizenship Amendment Act and police action on students of Jamia university in Delhi, began on Tuesday.

A group of 30 Islamic and political outfits have called the hartal from which major political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress and IUML are keeping away.

KSRTC, private buses, four wheelers and autorickshaws were seen plying in the state capital, while in north Kerala, especially Kannur and Kozhikode, roads wore a deserted look in the early hours of the stir.

9:45 am: 136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protesters have been arrested, Assam DGP, BJ Mahanta said.

9:40 am: Over 3000 detained in Assam violence and 10 people arrested in Jamia probe.

9:35 am: BSP to also raise slogans against CAA: The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, on Tuesday, said that her party would raise voices in the UP assembly against the newly amended citizenship law.

9:32 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a rally from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Bhawanipore in south Kolkata area against the citizenship law.

9:30 am: Anti-CAA protest in West Bengal: Protests were reported from various parts of Bengal for the fifth day on Tuesday. Police has arrested as many as 354 agitators for creating violence.

9:25 am: "Four people have been killed in police action unfortunately. Situation had become such that the police had to fire in order to save more people and property. Situation is pretty much under control now," said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police, Assam.

9:24 am: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati said: I demand central government to take back this unconstitutional law, otherwise it may lead to negative consequences in the future. They should not create emergency like circumstances, like Congress did earlier. BSP's parliamentary party has also sought time to meet the President. Our party will also raise our voices in the UP assembly, against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and crimes against women.



