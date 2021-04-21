Apple launches iPad Pro with M1 chip; prices start at Rs 71,900

Cupertino giant Apple has announced the launch of yet another new iPad Pro. The new variant is powered by an Apple-designed M1 chip, the same chip powering the latest MacBook Air. Apple says the addition of the Apple-designed M1 chip delivers a massive leap in performance, making iPad Pro the fastest device of its kind.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display and the cellular models support 5G for faster wireless connectivity on the go. iPad Pro now includes support for Thunderbolt. Besides, there is an all-new Ultra Wide front camera that enables Center Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed for video calls. The new Liquid Retina XDR display includes other advanced technologies that can also be found in the 11-inch iPad Pro, including ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support, delivering an unmatched mobile cinematic viewing experience for HDR and Dolby Vision content.

"The revolutionary M1 chip has been a breakthrough for the Mac, and we're incredibly excited to bring it to iPad Pro," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With M1's huge jump in performance, a groundbreaking extreme dynamic range experience on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 2TB of high-speed storage, Thunderbolt expansion, a four-speaker audio system, pro cameras with LiDAR Scanner, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, an amazing video-calling experience with Center Stage - combined with the advanced features of iPadOS and a powerful pro app ecosystem all in a device users can hold in one hand - there's nothing else like iPad Pro," he said.

Also, it is compatible with the Magic Keyboard, which offers a comfortable typing experience with backlit keys, an integrated trackpad, and its floating design (purchased separately). It will run iPadOS 14.5, comes with new additions, including expanded language support for Apple Pencil features like Scribble and Smart Selection, new emoji, support for the latest gaming controllers, and the ability to share lyrics and see top songs in cities around the world with Apple Music.

The new iPad Pro is available to order beginning Friday, April 30, and in the Apple Store app in 31 countries and regions, including the US. iPad Pro will be available in Apple Store locations in the second half of May. The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes, priced starting at Rs 71,900 (Wi-Fi model) and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model for the 11-inch model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced starting at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,13,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Also read: Wonder why Apple stopped giving chargers with iPhones? Here's the reason