Arun Jaitley's journey from Naraina Vihar to Indian Parliament: A timeline

The journey of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who died on Saturday, August 24 after a prolonged fight with kidney-related illness, is a one-of-its-kind example of hard work and dedication. Jaitley rose through the ranks and went on to become one of the most powerful politicians during the first Modi government. Let's take a look at Arun Jaitley's journey from Naraina Vihar to the Indian Parliament.

December 28, 1952: Arun Jaitley was born to Maharaj Kishen Jaitley and mother Ratan Prabha, who migrated from Lahore to India. They used to live in Naraina Vihar, New Delhi, where Jaitley spent most part of his childhood. His father was a lawyer.

January 10, 1957: Arun Jaitley joined St Xavier's School in New Delhi. He had attributed the school for moulding his thinking, which later shaped his political vision.

January 10, 1969: Arun Jaitley joined Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi (North Campus) to pursue his graduation. The college laid the foundation of his professional career. He also was the president of his college student's union.

January 10, 1974: Arun Jaitley was elected as President of University of Delhi. He won the election to the post of the president of DU in an era where Congress Party had a solid hold over university campuses. His election as an ABVP candidate was a watershed moment of student politics in the country.

January 10, 1975: During the time of Emergency, Arun Jaitley raised his voice against the Indira Gandhi regime. On June 26, 1975, he organised the first protest against the Emergency and was arrested for 19 months in Tihar Jail.

January 10, 1976: Arun Jaitley played a prominent role in unifying the Janta Party, which later became the BJP. He was appointed the national convener of the Loktantrik Yuva Morcha, which campaigned for the party, leading to Congress' humiliating defeat in the 1977 General Elections. This also brought an end to unilateralism in Indian polity.

January 10, 1977: Arun Jaitley started practising law at the trial court, high court, and the Supreme Court of India. In January 1990, he became a senior advocate and then the Additional Solicitor General of India at the age of 37.

January 10, 1980: The year marked Arun Jaitley's official entry into Bhartiya Janta Party as a member of ABVP, BJP's student wing.

May 24, 1982: Arun Jaitley got married to Sangeeta Jaitley, daughter of Giridhar Lal Dogra and Shakuntala Dogra.

June 27, 1983: The couple's eldest child, daughter Sonali Jaitley was born. Sonali is a lawyer by profession.

January 31, 1989: Sangeeta and Arun Jaitley's second child, son Rohan was born this year. He is also a lawyer by profession.

January 10, 1990: Arun Jaitely was appointed the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1990. As the ASG, he was entrusted with the Bofors case.

January 10, 1991: Arun Jaitley became a member of the National Executive of BJP.

January 10, 1998: Arun Jaitley was appointed the member of the Indian delegation to the UN General Assembly, where the declaration on laws relating to drugs and money laundering was adopted.

January 10, 1999: Arun Jaitley was elected the President of the Delhi District Cricket Association.

January 10, 2000: Arun Jaitley was elevated as the Cabinet Minister for Law, Justice, and Company Affairs.

January 10, 2001: Arun Jaitley was given additional charge for the Ministry of Shipping. He paid special attention to the modernisation of ports by upgrading berths and introducing new berths so as to improve efficiency by reducing the turnaround time.

July 29, 2002: Arun Jaitley was appointed as BJP's General Secretary.

September 10, 2003: As the Commerce Minister, Arun Jaitley led the Indian delegation for the WTO conference in Cancun, Mexico.

April 10, 2006: Arun Jaitley was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

January 10, 2009: Arun Jaitley was appointed as the Leader of Opposition. During his tenure, he played a key role in exposing the 2G spectrum scam, the Common Wealth Games scam, the Antrix-Devas deal, among other issues.

March 24, 2012: Arun Jaitley was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha for a fresh term from Gujarat. He was again accorded recognition as the Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha on April 3, 2012.

May 26, 2014: Jaitley was appointed Minister of Finance, Minister of Defence and Minister of Corporate Affairs in the new Modi government.

November 10, 2014: Arun Jaitley assumed office as the Minister of Information & Broadcasting in the Modi government.

June 14, 2018: Arun Jaitley was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, in March 2018.