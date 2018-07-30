Assam NRC final list released: 40 lakh risk losing citizenship; here's what they need to do next

The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft that has courted controversy, and kept citizens of Assam on edge for a while now, has finally been released today. The list released by the government includes 28,983,677 citizens, while 40 lakh have been left out. In the wake of this, security has been beefed up in the state as there are chances of tension breaking out. Additionally, on Sunday, CM Sarbananda Sonowal convened an all-party meeting where every party promised their support to the government in maintaining peace across the state.

"A joint resolution was reached wherein every party promised to let people know that those who don't find a mention in the NRC final draft need not worry as they would get a chance in the claims and objections rounds. They also would appeal to people to refrain from making communally inflammatory comments," an official said.

What is NRC?

The National Register of Citizens, the first list of which was created in 1951, is a record of all the legal citizens of the state. In 1980, when Assam saw an anti-illegal foreigners movement in the state, calls to update the NRC rang through the state. The essential aim was to oust foreigners, or in other words, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

A decision to update the NRC was taken in 2005 by former PM Manmohan Singh in a tripartite meeting to review the Assam Accord.

Applications for NRC were invited in 2015 following which 3.29 crore people sent in 6.6 crore documents. The updating process involved house-to-house verification that involved verification of the documents provided, verification of the family tree to ensure claims of parenthood and linkages are not false.

Citizens who have been residing in the state since March 25, 1971, will find their names, along with addresses and photographs on the NRC list.

How to check name in NRC

There are multiple ways of checking one's name in the NRC data. Citizens could visit either of the following websites - nrcassam.nic.in, assam.mygov.in or assam.gov.in.

There are NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) that one could visit to check their names on the list.

One could also type ARN(space)(ARN number) and SMS to 7899405444/7026321133/7026861122/9765556555 to get information on the same.

One could also call the toll free number 15107 from within Assam and 18003453762 from outside Assam to get information on their NRC status.

What needs to be done if name is not on NRC?

If one's name does not feature on the list, he or she could go to their respective NSKs and fill in the prescribed forms that will be available from August 7 to September 28, and the authorities will inform them of the reason their names were withheld from the list.

Within that period, the applicants can file their claims which will be resolved after proper hearings.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has also set up a 24-hour control room at its central office to help people.

