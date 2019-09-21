Election Dates 2019 updates: Haryana, Maharashtra voting on October 21, results on October 24

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the election dates for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The Assembly elections in both the states will be held on October 21, while the counting will be held on October 24. While the tenure of the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly expires on November 2, the term for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 8. After the announcement of Assembly election dates, the Model Code of Conduct will now come into force, following which the current state governments will not be able to roll out last minute schemes.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana

12.33 PM: Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections schedule:

Notification date: September 27

Last date of nomination: October 4

Scrutiny: October 5

Nomination withdrawal date: October 7

Date of polls: October 21

Counting Day: October 24

