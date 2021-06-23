scorecardresearch
Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine effective against Delta, Kappa variants

The study by Oxford university investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in Sera from recovered people and from vaccinated people to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, first identified in India, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a study.

The study by Oxford university investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in Sera from recovered people and from vaccinated people to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said.

