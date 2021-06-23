Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine effective against Delta, Kappa variants

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, first identified in India, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a study.

The study by Oxford university investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in Sera from recovered people and from vaccinated people to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said.

