Several roads in Central Delhi off bounds for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral

After the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee yesterday, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced that several roads in the national capital would be closed for the public today in view of Vajpayee's funeral. Vajpayee's last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm. The Delhi Traffic police has advised people to avoid the following roads from 8 am today.

Krishna Menon Marg

Sunehri Bagh Road

Tughlak Road

Akbar Road Tees January Marg

Man Singh Road

Bhagwan Dass Road

Shahjahan Road

Sikandara Road.

DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed. Police have advised commuters to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi. Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road.

Traffic Advisory pic.twitter.com/irA9357ZN3 Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 17, 2018

After a nine-week long struggle, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi yesterday at 5:05 pm. The 93-year old political icon was suffering from kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, respiratory problems, low urine output and chest congestion.

Vajpayee was admitted at AIIMS on June 11, 2018. Vajpayee had been facing health issues for long. He underwent a knee replacement surgery at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in 2001. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had only one functional kidney and suffered a stroke in 2009 which impaired his speech.

Vajpayee, 93, was the oldest living former Indian prime minister.

Edited by Mukesh Adhikary