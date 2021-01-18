Ayodhya mosque project to start on R-Day with Tricolour hoisting, tree plantation

The project to build a mosque at a five-acre plot in Ayodhya district's Dhannipur village will begin on 26 January (R-Day), with planting of tree saplings and the hoisting of Tricolour, the trust's officials said. The decision was taken at an online meeting of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) on Sunday.

The UP Sunni Waqf Board has formed the trust to oversee the construction of the mosque. "The meeting on Sunday was held under Trust chairman Zufar Farooqi and was attended by all nine members. It was decided to make a formal beginning of the project by applying for plan clearance from Ayodhya District Board and start the soil testing process at the five-acre plot," IICF spokesperson and secretary Athar Hussain said, reported Financial Express.

The focus of the project is to ensure community service with an emphasis on creating awareness about climate change, he said. "It was proposed that the formal start of the project should be by plantation of tree saplings on five-acre land," Hussain added.

The apex court on November 9, 2019, had ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at a disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy land in Uttar Pradesh.

Along with the Mosque, the IICF trust will also build a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, a research centre and a publishing house on the 5-acre land.

