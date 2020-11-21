Ayurveda doctors can now perform surgeries - general, dental, ENT, even eye

Postgraduate degree holders in Ayurveda will now be allowed to perform a variety of general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology, and dental procedures.
The government has amended the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, to introduce formal training in these procedures as part of the curriculum for postgraduate students of shalya (general surgery) and shalakya (diseases of ear, nose, throat, ENT, eye, head, oro-dentistry) specialisations.
The gazette notification issued on November 19 stated that during the period of study, "the PG scholar of Shalya and Shalakya shall be practically trained to acquaint with as well as independently perform the following activities so that after completion of his/her PG degree, he/she is able to perform the procedures independently."
The government decision will allow Ayurveda practitioners to legally perform common procedures such as skin grafting, cataract surgery, and root canal treatment.
The complete list of procedures that will be taught are as follows:
MS (Ayurved) Shalya Tantra
1. Debridement/fasciotomy/Curettage
2. Perianal abscess, breast abscess, Axillary abscess, cellulitis, etc
3. All types of skin grafting, ear lobe repair
4. Excision of simple cyst and benign tumours (lipoma, fibroma, schwannoma, etc.) of Non-vital Organs
5. Excision/amputation of gangrene
6. Traumatic wound management - all types of suturing, Haemostatic ligatures, Ligation and repair of tendon and muscles
7. Removal of metallic and non-metalic foreign bodies from non-vital organs
8. close reduction, immobilisation, splints/cast
9. Reduction of dislocation and subluxation
10. Laparotomy
11. various methods of haemorrhoidectomy, Rubber Band Ligation, Sclerotherapy, IRC, Radio frequency/Laser ablation, etc.
12. Fissure in ano - Anal Dilatation, Sphincterotomy Anoplasty
13. Fistulectomy, Fistulotomy
14. Excision of pilonidal sinus
15. various Rectopexies
16. suprapubic cystostomy/cystolithotomy
17. Urethral Dilatation, meatomy
18. Circumcision
19. Congenital/ Inguinal/ Umbilical / Epigastric/ Femoral/ Incisional Hernia :-Herniotomy, Herniorraphy, Hernioplasty
20. Hydrocele Eversion of Sac
21. Intercostal Drain for thoracic trauma
22. Ligation of Haemangioma, Vascular ligation, Ligation of varicocele, varicose veins/ stripping surgery
23. Excision of benign lesions, cyst/tumour of breast, Lump biopsy
24. Exploratory laparotomy
25. Foreign body removal from stomach.
26. use of Video proctoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy
27. Ileostomy, colostomy, Resection anastomosis in emergency
28. Sigmoidoscopic biopsies, polypectomy
29. Appendisectomy
30. Cholecystectomy
31. Laryngeal Mask Airway, Intubation, Bag/Mask Ventilation
32. Suprapubic Cystostomy, SuprapubicCystolithotomy
33. Excision of Calcified Plaque Peyronie's Disease
34. Orchidopexy, Orchidectomy
MS (Ayurved) Shalakya Tantra
Eye
1. Diseases of Eyelids:- sling surgery, correction surgery, Incision and drainage/ curettage, Benign Lid tumour - Excision Surgery
2. Pterygium- excision & conjunctival limbal autograph/amniotic membrane graft
3. Iris prolapse-excision surgery
4. Glaucoma-trabeculectomy
5. (Trauma to eye:- Injury to the eyebrow, lid, conjunctiva, sclera, and cornea- trauma repair surgery
6. Squint surgery - Esotropia, Exotropia, Horizontal muscle resection and recession
7. Dacryocystitis- DCT/DacryocystoRhinostomy [DCR]
8. Cataract surgery - cataract extraction with IOL implantation surgery
9. Local Anesthesia in the Eye
Nose
1. Deviated nasal septum surgery - septoplasty
2. Nasal polyp polypectomy
3. Deformed nose - rhinoplasty
Ear
1. Torn ear lobule- lobuloplasty
2. Acute suppurative otitis media/glue ear/" secretory or serous otitis media- Myringotomy
3. Chronicsuppurative Otitis Media- safe:-" tympanoplasty unsafe: - mastoidectomy
Throat diseases
1. Pharynx: peritonsillar abscess - quincy, incision, and drainage; Chronic Tonsillitis - Tonsillectomy
2. Hair lip repair
Dental
1. Loose Tooth Extraction
2. Carries Tooth/Teeth- Root Canal Treatment
