Ayush Ministry releases list of Ayurvedic medicines, yoga asanas to fight back COVID-19

The Ministry of Ayush has released a detailed clinical management protocol on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of coronavirus infection. The protocol comprises medication for COVID-19 for asymptomatic as well as moderate to severe coronavirus patients.

According to the protocol, an asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patient can be treated by taking Guduchi Ghana vati or the powder of Tinospora cordifolia with warm water for 15 days or for one month. Also, a patient can take AYUSH 64 medicine of 375 mg twice in a day for 15 days or as directed by Ayurveda physician.

The Ayush ministry recommended having Ashwagandha or its powder; Chyawanaprasha and Guduchi Ghana vati or the powder of Tinospora cordifolia for preventive healthcare.





The âNational Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of Covid-19â was launched by Ministers @drharshvardhan Ji and @shripadynaik Ji. You can read the protocol here: https://t.co/q4Ucz6vJKqpic.twitter.com/cxzIwzSJqD â Ministry of AYUSH (@moayush) October 6, 2020

In the case of post-coronavirus management, an individual can take Ashwagandha, Chyawanprasha, or Kasayana Chuma, the Ayush ministry protocol suggested.

The government also recommended a slew of yoga asanas to improve respiratory and cardiac efficiency, to enhance immunity, and to reduce stress and anxiety.

Referring to the protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Commendable effort, which places emphasis on building immunity, remaining healthy and making the fight against COVID-19 stronger".

Commendable effort, which places emphasis on building immunity, remaining healthy and making the fight against COVID-19 stronger. https://t.co/PpUCtqOz6Z â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2020

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "This protocol dealing with preventive and prophylactic measures is a significant step not only in the management of Covid-19 but also in making traditional knowledge relevant to solving problems of the modern time".

The document is developed by expert committees from All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi Institute of Post Graduate Training and Research in Ayurved (IPGTRA), National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur (NIA) Central Council for Research in Ayurveda (CCRAS), Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), other national research organisations.

