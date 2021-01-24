Ayushman CAPF: Healthcare scheme for 28 lakh CAPF troops, families launched

Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme for Central Armed Police Forces personnel and their families on Saturday. The scheme was launched at the CRPF group centre in Guwahati. Amit Shah said that the scheme launched for 28 lakh personnel would benefit around 50 lakh troops and their family members.

The Home Minister said that the scheme has gifted access to healthcare providers under 'Ayushman Bharat: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)' to 28 lakh CAPFs, Assam Rifles and NSG personnel and their families where PM-JAY is operational.

He said that he understands that CAPF personnel have concerns about their family back home but he assured them that at least one of those concerns relating to healthcare will be taken care of.

The healthcare services to CAPF personnel on PM-JAY IT platform will help the forces avail complete paperless and cashless services across 24,000 empanelled hospitals in a phased manner. Reimbursement in case of emergency services in non-empanelled hospitals have also been made easy.

Amit Shah also inaugurated the two-day 69th plenary meeting of the North East Council (NEC) in Shillong. The NEC is a nodal agency set up for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region. The NEC has played a vital role in fuelling economic growth of the Northeast, said the minister.

"When Modi ji became prime minister, he said at the very beginning that the development of India lies in the development of the North East. The region which was neglected for decades has witnessed unprecedented peace and development under PM Narendra Modi," Amit Shah said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, also the Vice-Chairman of NEC, Governors and Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim were present in the inaugural meeting.

Also read: World surprised at India's V-shaped recovery: Amit Shah

Also read: Amit Shah pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary