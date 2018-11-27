Azim Premji to receive France's highest civilian award Knight of the Legion of Honour

Tech magnate and philanthropist Azim Premji will be conferred the highest French civilian award this month. Premji will receive the Knight of the Legion of Honour or Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur from Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler. The renowned entrepreneur will be bestowed with this distinction for his contribution to developing the IT industry in India and his economic outreach in France.

A statement mentioned: "The award comes in recognition of his outstanding contribution to developing the information technology industry in India, his economic outreach in France, and his laudable contribution to society as a philanthropist through the Azim Premji Foundation and University."

Indian recipients who have received this prestigious award include Shah Rukh Khan as well as Bengali actor Soumitra Charrerjee.

The Ambassador of France will be in Bengaluru on November 28-29 to attend the Tech Summit. He will also meet representatives of more than 30 innovative companies from the French technology business community. The gathering will see a mix of early-stage and large technology companies specialising and developing digital solutions in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, cyber security, connected devices, machine learning and super-computing, as mentioned in the statement.

This will also provide an opportunity to further boost the partnership between France and India in areas of information technology and innovation. "This meeting will be an opportunity to initiate the development of a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem that draws inspiration from the French Tech movement, a growing global community made up of a new generation of entrepreneurs, investors, engineers and innovators gathered under one banner," the statement said.

Large French digital companies already have a strong footprint in India, employing over 1.3 lakh people at their R&D centres and facilities.

"I am looking forward to meeting sectoral French companies, which are creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem to foster and support innovation and partnerships between France and India. It will be a privilege for me to confer the insignia of Knight of the Legion of Honour on renowned tech magnate and philanthropist, Shri Azim Premji," Ziegler said.

Ziegler will also visit the Infosys campus and attend a leadership meeting.

(With PTI inputs)