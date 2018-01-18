Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved opens exclusive shop at Delhi's IGI airport

A day after news of Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved partnering with eight e-commerce companies emerged, the yoga guru tweeted that they have opened an exclusive shop at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. In an attempt to make the products more accessible, Patanjali has tied up with e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Grofers, Big Basket, ShopClues, Netmed and 1mg. In the baba's own words this will take Patanjali products from Haridwar to 'har dwar', or every doorstep.

Baba Ramdev tweeted that this attempt to take Patanjali products from Haridwar to 'har dwar' is now set to reach 'samundra par' or across the ocean, with the new shop at Delhi's IGI airport.

After Haridwar to 'Har Dwar' eCommerce drive, PATANJALI is set to reach 'Samundra Par'. Inaugurated Patanjali store at New Delhi T2 terminal along with @manojsinhabjp Ji, @ianuragthakur Ji and others. Now desi-vedeshi passengers can get our products at more than 100 airports pic.twitter.com/CaALSAQk7D - Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) January 18, 2018

Patanjali spokesperson, SK Tijarawala, also tweeted about the inauguration.Patanjali will also expand into new product segments such as bottled water through brand Divya Jal and apparels and footwear under the brand name Paridhan this year. The company had recently ventured into kids and adult diapers and sanitary napkins segments. Last month, Patanjali had also announced that it would foray into solar equipment manufacturing.According to reports, Baba Ramdev also revealed that the ayurveda company had started trial of online sales and received encouraging results. The company also has plans to launch a new loyalty card on January 26, called Swadesh Samridhi.

"Our products are sold at around 15 to 20 lakh kirana stores and 75 per cent are still left to be covered. We would connect with them and this year we are targeting to cover 50 lakh kirana shops. Now we are looking rural coverage also," Baba Ramdev said.

The Haridwar-based company is also increasing its manpower. They are recruiting around 20,000 people, across levels. The baba also said that they have created an annual production capacity worth Rs 50,000 crore at Haridwar and Tejpur, Assam. This amount is also the highest in the FMCG sector so far. The company is also planning to export Patanjali products to the UAE, US, Canada, Eurpoe, South America and African countries.

A couple of days ago, L Catterton Asia, a private equity fund co-owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said that they would love to work with Baba Ramdev and help him take the company global, provided they can figure out a model.